Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week.

Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below.

Baker St.

Bellwood Rd.

Benson St.

Biscayne Dr.

Boykin St.

Cedar Dr.

Colonial Dr.

Cotton Creek Blvd.

Courthouse St.

Curry Alley

Damascus Apartment Rd.

Dixie Dr.

Don Circle

Donald St.

Douglas Brown Circle

E. Russell St.

East Point Court

Easy St.

Fairway Dr.

Feagin St.

Gibson St.

Hall Hill Court

James Dr.

Johnson St.

Lakewood Dr.

Live Oak Court

McRae St.

Meadow Lane

Meredith St.

N. Valley Hill Dr.

North Pointe Blvd.

North Point Parkway

Pine Wood Dr.

Pinecrest Loop

Pinedale Dr.

Pinehurst Dr.

Pineridge Dr.

Professional Lane

Regency Dr.

Rosebrook Place

S. Hill St.

S. Rawls St.

S. Valley Hill Dr.

Sweet Gum Place

Tiger Lane

Vineyard Lane

W. Grubbs St.

W. Harrison St.

W. Kingswood Dr.

W. Sand Creek Dr.

Welborn Ave.

Wellston Dr.

Wentworth Dr.

West Point Court

Windsor Trace

Windwood Lane

Woodfield Place

Woodley Dr.

This phase of resurfacing totals close to 16 miles of roadway.

“We are excited to be moving into the next phase of this project for infrastructure improvement and once this phase is complete, nearly 20% of City-maintained roadways will have been repaved,” Barry Mott, City Engineer/Public Works Director said. “This project continues to enhance the quality of life for the residents all over the City of Enterprise.”

Drivers are reminded to use caution while driving in these areas.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.