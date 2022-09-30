Project Sweet Pea recognizes NICU Awareness Day

September is Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) Awareness month.
On Friday, September 30, Project Sweet Pea challenge people to celebrate and bring awareness of the day by wearing green, sharing their story, or providing acts of kindness to a NICU family in need.(Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - September is Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) Awareness month. In 2014, Project Sweet Peas established this and since then has used this time to celebrate every baby that has come through the NICU while also recognizing the nurses.

Year round, this nonprofit works to bring awareness to the role NICU nurses play in infants lives, keeping them healthy and strong.

On Friday, September 30 they challenge people to celebrate and bring awareness of the day by wearing green, sharing their story, or providing acts of kindness to a NICU family in need.

Mandy Booth, Project Sweet Peas Ambassador, shares her story and what this day means to her.

“Which is really important to us because we have a 32-weeker,” Booth said. “She spent six weeks in the NICU. She’s a little bitty thing, 3 pounds, 2 ounces. So, these nurses kept our baby alive, loved her every day, snuggled her when we weren’t there and constantly kept us updated so without these nurses this day wouldn’t be possible.”

Booth is also the Director of the Preemie Project of Dothan. They are hosting a NICU and Prematurity awareness walk on November 12th. It will be held at the Farm Center in Dothan. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:00 a.m.

You can sign up by going to the Preemie Project of Dothan Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/preemieprojectofdothan/

For more information you can contact Booth at (850)381-0224.

For more resources and to view Project Sweet Peas website, click here.

