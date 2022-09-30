Moore, Tuberville question military pharmacy cuts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two lawmakers from Alabama question why about 15,000 smaller pharmacies have been nixed from the military’s insurance network.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Barry Moore, both Republicans, are among those who believe the Department of Defense decision could have serious implications.

“In addition to dispensing medications and vaccines, community pharmacies provide services that lead to better health outcomes, lower overall administrative fees, and valuable in-person consultations with a healthcare provider,” a letter they signed with other lawmakers claimed.

Moore—Fort Rucker is in his district—admits that, with contracts negotiated, it may be too late to stop the pharmacy cutbacks that take effect on October 24, but he promises he will continue fighting for those who have defended the country.

“Our veterans deserve (to select their pharmacy), they’ve earned this and, to me, and it amazes the way we waste sometime and then want to cut benefits (for the military),” Moore told News 4.

He has instructed his staff to assist those who have issues getting medications and plans town halls to discuss the future of military healthcare.

Tricare contracts with Express Scripts to administer is prescription care.

Defense Health Agency spokesperson Peter Graves released a statement following the announcement this month.

“Despite this change, the Tricare retail network will continue to meet or exceed Tricare’s standard for pharmacy access,” Graves said. “Beneficiaries will continue to have many convenient, local in-network options for filling their medications, including those beneficiaries in rural locations.”

The letter also claims that reimbursements have been reduced for pharmacies that remain in the network.

Read the full letter here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.