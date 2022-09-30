LIST: Halloween events in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all Halloween lovers: October is just around the corner.

From the weather cooling down, to pumpkin spice, to Halloween, there is so much to love about the season.

While Halloween still seems far off, many places around the Wiregrass are gearing up for spooky events throughout the month.

If you’re already in the Halloween spirit or if you’re waiting for the calendar to read Oct. 1 before you get too excited, planning ahead is always a good thing.

Here’s a list of fun events coming up in the Wiregrass:

Scarecrows in the Garden, Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, October 1-31

Be sure to check out the silly scarecrows on display in Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. These funny frights will be on display in the gardens through the entire month of October.

Dothan Witches Ride, Solomon Park, October 2

The first annual Dothan Witches Ride is coming up on October 2 at 3 p.m. The women of the Junior League of the Wiregrass, Mystics of the Garden, and Thalian Mardi Gras Society encourage you to grab your ghoul friends and your best witchy wardrobe for the parade in Solomon Park. Find out more information on their website.

Halloween Double Feature Studio Class, Wiregrass Museum of Art

There will be two different classes to accommodate different age ranges. Kids 8 and up can create a spooky little monster with a variety of different art materials. Teens and adults will make a witchy forest vignette. Register at this link.

Pints and Paints, Folklore Brewery and Meadery, October 6

Settle in with a drink as you learn to pain Ghostface from the Scream franchise. Get tickets here.

The Great Pumpkin Hunt, Eufaula, October 26

Find more information on their Facebook page.

Spooky in the City, Enterprise, October 28

Downtown Enterprise is hosting their second annual Spooky in the City virtual game. Learn more about all of the stops and prizes on their Facebook page.

Columbia Manor, Columbia, every weekend in October

Columbia Manor, a staple for Wiregrass frights, is returning again. Be sure to check out their website for times and ticket prices.

This list is by no means exhaustive. Be sure to check out our community calendar to see more events and add your own!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.