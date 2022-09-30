Healthy Aging Month promotes evolving habits as people age

By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is Healthy Aging Month to focus on older adults’ physical and mental health. The month also reminds us that our minds and bodies change as we age.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important to help deal with those changes and to help prevent some common age-related health problems. Many factors influence healthy aging. Some, like genetics, are not in our control. Others are within our reach, like exercise, a healthy diet, going to the doctor regularly, and taking care of our mental health.

This month reminds us that we can take a proactive approach to aging by adopting healthy habits and behaviors, managing existing health conditions, and staying connected to our community.

The Montgomery Area Council on Aging provides services and promotes independent living by offering opportunities to enhance the quality of life and increase community awareness of senior issues.

Learn more at macoa.org.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Police have identified two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery at a...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Terrance Green 21
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Pharmacist/owner Michael Stringer consults with customer in this September 28, 2022 photo
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away
Reginald Blevins ... sentenced to life in prison.
Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk – his sixth felony – gets life in prison

Latest News

Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students
Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students
Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students
Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students
Jacob Lee Davis has been captured by Geneva Police
Wanted Geneva man captured
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina