Great Weekend Ahead!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our weather this weekend will be about as tranquil and close to normal as possible. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with lows in the middle 50s and highs in the middle 80s. Our dry stretch will continue for the next week, at least.

TONIGHT – Clearing and cool. Low near 54°.  Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 85° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 5-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

