Great Weekend Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – Our weather this weekend will be about as tranquil and close to normal as possible. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with lows in the middle 50s and highs in the middle 80s. Our dry stretch will continue for the next week, at least.

TONIGHT – Clearing and cool. Low near 54°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 85° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

