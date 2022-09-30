Geneva school receives new School Resource Officer

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department reached their staffing goal for 2022, allowing them to serve the community in another school.

According to police, Officer Michael Hornsby, who has been on the GPD force since 2018, took over as Mulkey Elementary School’s full time School Resource Officer to protect and serve the school on a daily basis.

“We are proud to put our trust and confidence in Officer Hornsby to protect our children and be a positive influence in their lives,” Geneva Police stated.

Michael Hornsby at Mulkey Elementary in Geneva, AL (Geneva Police Department)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.