Geneva school receives new School Resource Officer

Officer Michael Hornsby
Officer Michael Hornsby
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department reached their staffing goal for 2022, allowing them to serve the community in another school.

According to police, Officer Michael Hornsby, who has been on the GPD force since 2018, took over as Mulkey Elementary School’s full time School Resource Officer to protect and serve the school on a daily basis.

“We are proud to put our trust and confidence in Officer Hornsby to protect our children and be a positive influence in their lives,” Geneva Police stated.

Michael Hornsby at Mulkey Elementary in Geneva, AL
Michael Hornsby at Mulkey Elementary in Geneva, AL(Geneva Police Department)

