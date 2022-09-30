Fort Rucker receives modernization renovations to 108 Houses

Garrison Commander, COL Robert Holcombe hands SSG Jared Wise and his family the keys to their...
Garrison Commander, COL Robert Holcombe hands SSG Jared Wise and his family the keys to their new home at Fort Rucker. The completion of the 108 homes is part of Corvias’ larger scale initiative to advance energy savings within U.S. Army portfolio communities - an estimated $240M in future utility savings over 30 years.(Madeline Kauffman)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - As part of its Rucker Communities military housing partnership with the U.S. Army, Corvias, has completed the renovations of 108 homes at Fort Rucker, Ala., home to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence with an on-post population of more than 24,000 people, including service members and family.

“We understand how to solve the challenges of aging and outdated infrastructure, and we are committed to improving military housing,” said Peter Sims, Managing Director for Corvias. “This recent completion of 108 homes in the Munson Heights neighborhood takes homes built in 1950s and modernizes them with quality materials and aesthetics for service members and families.”

Duplex homes that are part of the Munson Heights neighborhood received major renovations to reflect a more contemporary, open floor plan. Updates included front and back porches, dedicated laundry rooms, new flooring, roofing, windows, gables, driveways, landscaping, exterior siding, and more efficient air conditioning units.

As part of ensuring that service members and families residing in on-post housing are happy and have a way to provide direct feedback, Garrison Commander Col. Robert J. Holcombe conducted a walking town hall on Sept 26 through the Munson Heights neighborhood.

“I think we have a great housing partner in Corvias – most people are very satisfied with their housing experience on Fort Rucker,” said Major General Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker Commanding General, who led USAACE, Garrison, Corvias and Lyster Army Health Clinic leaders through the neighborhood.

Current survey data gathered at completion of maintenance work orders reflects an 88% resident satisfaction score as of August 25. Areas for improvement include landscaping and building facades, which require periodic cleaning due to humidity and climate conditions. The demand for Fort Rucker on-post housing is consistently high with current rates above 99% and a wait list.

Corvias hosts a variety of special events for residents at Fort Rucker throughout the year. This fall, residents can enjoy events such as, Fall Carnival, Movie Night, Trivia Night, Holiday Craft, Meet & Greet with Mickey & Minnie and more. Residents should check the Resident Portal for additional details.

At Fort Rucker and together with the U.S. Army, Corvias operates and maintains three community centers and more than 1,400 houses with 44 floor plan options ranging from two to four bedrooms.

In total, Corvias, a long-term solutions and management partner to the U.S. military, has completed upgrades to 1,350 homes as part of its multi-year, multi-installation to improve and reinvest in on-post communities.

The completion of this project at Fort Rucker is part of a larger scale initiative to advance energy savings within Corvias-U.S. Army communities that is estimated to yield $240M in future utility savings over 30 years across its installations and support the Department of Defense’s energy resiliency goals.

