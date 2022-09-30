Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling

The Houston County development has been closed several times because the state claimed its gambling machines ran afoul of Alabama laws.
The Crossing at Big Creek
The Crossing at Big Creek(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage.

But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy.

That’s because Big Creek operates in somewhat similar fashion to Victoryland and others immediately impacted by Friday’s decision.

But what is not known is if a legal challenge would yield the same conclusion regarding Big Creek’s machines.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has consistently pushed to close gambling operations he claims violate state laws.

“The Alabama Supreme Court’s opinion makes clear what my office has maintained from the start: these gambling enterprises are not only patently illegal under Alabama law, but also a menace to public health, morals, safety, and welfare,” said Attorney General Marshall.

Big Creek as Center Stage and, before that known as Country Crossing, has been closed several times because the state claimed its gambling machines ran afoul of laws.

Each time the establishment reopened and has operated without issues for several years.

A Big Creek spokesperson told News 4 a statement is pending.

Wind Creek’s tribal-owned casinos are not affected by the ruling.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Police have identified two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery at a...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Terrence Green, 22 of Elba, was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday night on a murder...
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Pharmacist/owner Michael Stringer consults with customer in this September 28, 2022 photo
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Latest News

Paul Naylor, his wife, and their dog Mina sought refuge and safety at the La Quinta in Dothan.
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
The Claybank Jamboree includes live music from local bands on their main stage.
Claybank Jamboree to take over downtown Ozark
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
Riley’s Birthday Project provides a bag of decorations, cake ingredients, and a toy for a child...
Riley’s Birthday Project making one wish come true at a time