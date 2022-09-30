Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage.

But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy.

That’s because Big Creek operates in somewhat similar fashion to Victoryland and others immediately impacted by Friday’s decision.

But what is not known is if a legal challenge would yield the same conclusion regarding Big Creek’s machines.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has consistently pushed to close gambling operations he claims violate state laws.

“The Alabama Supreme Court’s opinion makes clear what my office has maintained from the start: these gambling enterprises are not only patently illegal under Alabama law, but also a menace to public health, morals, safety, and welfare,” said Attorney General Marshall.

Big Creek as Center Stage and, before that known as Country Crossing, has been closed several times because the state claimed its gambling machines ran afoul of laws.

Each time the establishment reopened and has operated without issues for several years.

A Big Creek spokesperson told News 4 a statement is pending.

Wind Creek’s tribal-owned casinos are not affected by the ruling.

