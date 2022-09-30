Cooler again today

SYNOPSIS – Upper 50s and lower 60s to start Friday off we will see another nice afternoon and it won’t be as breezy today. If you are headed out to the football games tonight temperatures will fall off fast after sunset so take a light jacket with you. The first weekend of October looks great! Sunny tomorrow with some passing clouds on Sunday. Next week we will warm up a little into the upper 80s by mid week with no chance of rain for the next 7 days.

TODAY– Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds N 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear & cool. Low near 54°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 85°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 86° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

