Claybank Jamboree to take over downtown Ozark

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual Claybank Jamboree is back and bigger than ever. One of Ozark’s biggest celebrations of the year was started 52 years ago.

Local merchants pioneered the event to display their work. Now it has turned into a day long festival filled with food, live music, a vintage car show, and more.

The Ozark Chamber of Commerce has worked to expand the offerings of the jamboree this year.

Chamber Director Rosmarie Williamson said, “Ozark has grown so much and our downtown area, especially, has been really revitalized and this is just really a great time for everybody to come out and enjoy the day and see what we have to offer. We have opened up a new area for the vendors because we have so many this year, we have 155.”

The Claybank Jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow in downtown Ozark.

