Claybank Jamboree to take over downtown Ozark

Local merchants pioneered the event to display their work.
The Claybank Jamboree includes live music from local bands on their main stage.
The Claybank Jamboree includes live music from local bands on their main stage.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual Claybank Jamboree is back and bigger than ever. One of Ozark’s biggest celebrations of the year was started 52 years ago.

Local merchants pioneered the event to display their work. Now it has turned into a day long festival filled with food, live music, a vintage car show, and more.

The Ozark Chamber of Commerce has worked to expand the offerings of the jamboree this year.

Chamber Director Rosmarie Williamson said, “Ozark has grown so much and our downtown area, especially, has been really revitalized and this is just really a great time for everybody to come out and enjoy the day and see what we have to offer. We have opened up a new area for the vendors because we have so many this year, we have 155.”

The Claybank Jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow in downtown Ozark.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Police have identified two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery at a...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Terrence Green, 22 of Elba, was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday night on a murder...
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Pharmacist/owner Michael Stringer consults with customer in this September 28, 2022 photo
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Latest News

Paul Naylor, his wife, and their dog Mina sought refuge and safety at the La Quinta in Dothan.
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
The Crossing at Big Creek
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
Riley’s Birthday Project provides a bag of decorations, cake ingredients, and a toy for a child...
Riley’s Birthday Project making one wish come true at a time