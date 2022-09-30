18th Annual Health and Wellness Workshop

By Press Release
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health are proud to host the 18th Annual Health & Wellness Workshop on Thursday, October 6th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center.

This workshop, presented by Southeast Health, Flowers Hospital, Wiregrass Foundation, and the Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, will offer health education through speakers, vendors, and demonstrations. This workshop is FREE to the public. For more information regarding the workshop, please contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.

You can also go to www.dothanleisureservices.org

