WATCH: Dothan battles Central-Phenix City in top 10 7A clash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the top teams in class 7A this year are set to square off under the Thursday night lights in Week 6 of the 2022 season, as the Dothan Wolves welcome the Central-Phenix City Devils to Rip-Hewes Stadium.

The region foes are meeting for the third time ever, with both of the previous meetings between the Wolves and Devils coming in the last 2 years, and both going in favor of Central-Phenix City. The Devils won 2020′s meeting 49-13, and scored an equally as dominant 48-12 victory last year.

Prior to becoming the Wolves, the former Dothan and Northview were a combined 16-34 against the Devils (11-15 for Dothan, 5-19 for Northview), with the last meeting prior to the consolidation being 2011 for both schools, where Northview fell in non-region play 55-15 and Dothan scored an OT region win over Central-Phenix City 41-38.

Dothan climbed up a spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings to #8 in 7A after their dominant 43-15 win over Baker last week, and will look to further build upon their 5-1 season with a huge win that would solidify them as the number 2 team in Region 2.

Central-Phenix City, the defending 7A-Region 2 Champions and last year’s state runners-up, are seeking a bounce back after falling to national top-15 ranked IMG Academy (FL) last week 41-26. The Devils are ranked #5 in the 7A by the ASWA with a 4-2 record on the year, their only other loss coming in a heartbreaking Week 3 region defeat in OT against Opelika 17-14. Region wins over Jeff Davis (49-16), Enterprise (27-7), Smiths Station (38-0), and a big non-region win over Hewitt-Trussville to begin the year (37-21) are the highlights of the Devils season to date.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

