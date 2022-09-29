“This will be the most expensive rebuild in the history of the state of Florida,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle knows all too well what it is like to rebuild after a devastating hurricane.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Thursday morning to discuss relief efforts in Southwest Florida.

Patronis said because of inflation, he suspects the rebuild of Southwest Florida will be the most expensive in the history of the state.

He said Bay County knows what it is like to need help and crews from the area are already headed south to assist with clean-up.

