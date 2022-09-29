“This will be the most expensive rebuild in the history of the state of Florida,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said

Jimmy Patronis joins Sam and Jessica on NewsChannel 7 Today to discuss Hurricane Ian relief.
Jimmy Patronis joins Sam and Jessica on NewsChannel 7 Today to discuss Hurricane Ian relief.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle knows all too well what it is like to rebuild after a devastating hurricane.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Thursday morning to discuss relief efforts in Southwest Florida.

Patronis said because of inflation, he suspects the rebuild of Southwest Florida will be the most expensive in the history of the state.

He said Bay County knows what it is like to need help and crews from the area are already headed south to assist with clean-up.

To hear more from Patronis on the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, watch the video attached.

