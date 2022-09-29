Pike County man arrested on sexual abuse of minors

Troy, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after being charged with several first degree sexual abuse charges.

Joey Austin Zellers, 29, of Banks, AL was booked in the Pike County Jail on September 28.

Zellers is charged with First degree rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse. Authorities confirmed the charges of the case involve a 10 and 12 year old.

“This is a serious and sickening allegation that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

He is booked in the Pike County jail on a $110,000 bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.