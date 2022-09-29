Pike County man arrested on sexual abuse of minors

According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after...
According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after being charged with several first degree sexual abuse charges.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Troy, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after being charged with several first degree sexual abuse charges.

Joey Austin Zellers, 29, of Banks, AL was booked in the Pike County Jail on September 28.

Zellers is charged with First degree rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse. Authorities confirmed the charges of the case involve a 10 and 12 year old.

“This is a serious and sickening allegation that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Pike County Sheriff, Russell Thomas

He is booked in the Pike County jail on a $110,000 bond.

