PENSKE and Preemie Project of Dothan host disaster drive for South Florida

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Organizations in the Wiregrass are already working to help those affected by Ian.

Penske, a truck rental company, and the Preemie Project of Dothan, non-profit that helps families with infants, are working together to host a disaster relief drive. They are accepting these items: canned food, dry food, ready to eat food, water, blankets, tarps, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby items, and baby formula.

“Just think if you had family there, if you wanted to do something for them and make an impact and just be there to help this could be your family,” Mandy Booth, director of the Preemie Project, said. “So, every little bit helps, so if you could give a little, anything, we would definitely appreciate.”

The groups are collecting items over the next four weeks.

Although Ian did not directly impact the Wiregrass area, the impact of the storm hit close to home for our neighbors in Florida and Georgia.Booth said a close friend of hers went through a devastating experience during the storm and it’s what prompted her to start collecting donations.

“We have a friend that’s actually in South Florida that couldn’t get out and we actually have pictures of her children in a blow up pool with their [toys] and food and they’re floating in four foot of water,” Booth said. “So, it’s bad.”

People can donate at Penske location: 1605 Kinsey Road, Dothan, AL 36303 and at the Preemie Project: 961 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303. They accept donations Tuesday - Thursday from 12 – 3 p.m. For more information you can contact Booth at (850)381-0224.

