News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of September 29, 2022

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVY 4WARN Weather
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama
Southeast Health updates visitation policy
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Enterprise Police
Enterprise donation bin body identified

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
After Ian, Florida health care facilities evacuate patients
News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends | 09/29/22
Carmen Fuentes
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends