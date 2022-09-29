News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Events for the weekend of September 29, 2022
- Holiday Trip to the Biltmore Estate | Booking from now until October 15
- Annual Fall Wiregrass Master Gardener Sale | Friday, September 30 - Sunday, October 2
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, September 30
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, September 23
- Fall Bay Day | Saturday, October 1
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, October 1
- Claybank Jamboree | Saturday, October 1
- 2022 WALK TO END LUPUS NOW, MID-SOUTH VIRTUAL TEAM | Saturday, October 1
- Dothan Witches Ride | Sunday, October 2
