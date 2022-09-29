Mobile Police: Man beats victim with brick, steals cash

Investigators say accused yanked man’s pants off to get the money
By Byron Day
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a man used a brick to beat up another man, then yanked the stunned victim’s pants off to steal cash out of his pockets. Investigators are looking for 29-year-old Tre Banks. They say it was Banks who launched the unprovoked attack on the man. He was sitting on the front of a house on Starling Drive last Sunday when Banks rolled up. Banks picked up a brick and, ignoring the others on the porch, went straight for the victim, according to police. After beating the man into submission, they say Banks started trying to go through the man’s pockets, but had to yank the victim’s pants off to steal the cash, and other personal items, he was carrying. Banks then left the scene.

Tre Banks is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 275 pounds. He’s charged with third-degree robbery. MPD’s Cpl. Katrina Frazier also says Banks is wanted for parole violation.

If you have seen Banks, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make that call, you don’t have to leave your name.

