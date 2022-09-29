Mobile Baykeeper files federal lawsuit against Alabama Power over coal ash

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Baykeeper has filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Power over its plan to store coal ash in a pit next to the Mobile River.

The site would be at the power company’s Barry Steam Plant in north Mobile County.

The Mobile-based environmental watchdog contends the coal ash plan violates the “resource conservation and recovery act.”

Alabama power plans to store more than 21 million tons of the toxic coal ash at its facility, which Baykeeper contends poses a serious risk to public health.

Alabama power said it could not comment on the suit.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVY 4WARN Weather
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama
Southeast Health updates visitation policy
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Enterprise Police
Enterprise donation bin body identified

Latest News

In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Jimmy Patronis joins Sam and Jessica on NewsChannel 7 Today to discuss Hurricane Ian relief.
“This will be the most expensive rebuild in the history of the state of Florida,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said
Pharmacist/owner Michael Stringer consults with customer in this September 28, 2022 photo
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies