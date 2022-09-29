Man extradited from Germany facing international parental kidnapping charge

Man extradited from Germany facing international parental kidnapping charge
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Madison County resident appeared in federal court on Thursday to answer federal charges of international parental kidnapping.

Igor Slobodskyi, 51, was extradited from Germany to the United States. He was arraigned on a one count indictment charging him with removing two children under 16 years old from the U.S. and keeping those children outside of the U.S. with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights.

The maximum penalty for international parental kidnapping is three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Police have identified two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery at a...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Terrance Green 21
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Pharmacist/owner Michael Stringer consults with customer in this September 28, 2022 photo
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away
Reginald Blevins ... sentenced to life in prison.
Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk – his sixth felony – gets life in prison

Latest News

September is Healthy Aging Month to focus on older adults’ physical and mental health. The...
Healthy Aging Month promotes evolving habits as people age
Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students
Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students
Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students
Silent Hero makes blessing bags for Cottonwood students
Jacob Lee Davis has been captured by Geneva Police
Wanted Geneva man captured
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina