Houston County Schools adopt "Best Buddies" program

By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Making friendships and memories is important for many during their time in high school.

“We had a parent reach out to us, they have a daughter with special needs who graduated, and she went to her mom, and she said that she didn’t feel like she knew a lot of people that she graduated with,” says Jillian Chapman, RTI and 504 Coordinator for Houston County Schools.

After hearing this story, Houston County Schools knew something had to change.

The district is taking a proactive approach to inclusivity by joining the international “Best Buddies” initiative.

Chapman explains, “It’s the largest non-profit to pair general-led students, special-ed students with intellectual disabilities in friendships, so that they’re able to incorporate friendship, have a sense of community within their school and also do community outreach.”

All five county high schools will pilot the program for this first year.

Student volunteers will pair with a buddy to build a relationship and leadership development.

“I do think that this will be an educational opportunity for all students involved, and also for students to be aware of people who may look or who may be different and that’s okay, that’s how we grow as humans,” Chapman continues.

One Ashford High freshman is ready to sign up, and looks forward to not only building his resume, but perhaps making a friend along the way.

Chandler Harrison expresses, “I just like to hang out with people that wouldn’t always get a chance to have a friend, and would get left out, and I feel like this could be at every single high school because there are people that need needs to be reached, but they’re not always reached, and they just et overpassed.”

Harrison plans on encouraging his friends to participate as well.

Dale County Schools also adopted the Best Buddies program this year.

