Enterprise plans Heritage Park to honor city’s history

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress plans to take a step back in time to preserve their history.

The Little Red Schoolhouse moving to a new location marks phase one of the plans for Heritage Park downtown.

The park will use the schoolhouse for classes and events. Plans also include featuring the agricultural history of the city.

They hope to put in raised beds and vintage farm equipment. A more ambitious goal of the historical society is to display working beehives.

Director, Amanda Skinner, said, “With the viewable hives, and then have beekeepers come out and work it, and people can see how it actually goes, and then use the honey from here and sell it in the gift shop, so about as local as you can get.”

To learn more about the Pea River Historical Society click HERE.

