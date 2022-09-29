Enterprise Little Red Schoolhouse moves downtown

The building’s move was delayed many times by red tape.
The Little Red Schoolhouse stopped traffic making its way from its spot on Boll Weevil Circle...
The Little Red Schoolhouse stopped traffic making its way from its spot on Boll Weevil Circle to its new home downtown.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People on their way to work in Enterprise might have seen a house making its way around Boll Weevil Circle on September 29.

The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home.

President of Pea River Historical Society Shirley Skinner waited years for the moment. She said, “It’s just still unreal that we actually accomplished this, that it is downtown where it’s always belonged.”

The building’s move was delayed many times by red tape. Skinner said that the historical society went from the property lines being all messed up to getting those straightened out, to figuring out who actually owned the property to get the city to agree to let them do it.

Skinner felt it necessary to see this piece of history moved to a place of importance. A move that also honored those who built it and their family members who were there to see it.

It was all made possible through the city of Enterprise joining together. “Everybody feels great for everybody else,” said Skinner, “and pitches in and does what needs to be done and supports everybody so it just brings that hometown feeling even closer to home.”

While there’s no date set yet, a dedication ceremony will be held to honor the new location of the schoolhouse.

To learn more about the Pea River Historical Society click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVY 4WARN Weather
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama
Southeast Health updates visitation policy
Dothan Police have identified two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery at a...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees

Latest News

Vintage farm equipment is planned to be displayed at the park to preserve agricultural history.
Enterprise plans Heritage Park to honor city’s history
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
FNF GOTN Preview: Dalville head coach Will Garner interview
FNF GOTN Preview: Daleville head coach Will Garner interview
According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after...
Pike County man arrested on sexual abuse of minors