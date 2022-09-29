Enterprise Little Red Schoolhouse moves downtown

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People on their way to work in Enterprise might have seen a house making its way around Boll Weevil Circle on September 29.

The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home.

President of Pea River Historical Society Shirley Skinner waited years for the moment. She said, “It’s just still unreal that we actually accomplished this, that it is downtown where it’s always belonged.”

The building’s move was delayed many times by red tape. Skinner said that the historical society went from the property lines being all messed up to getting those straightened out, to figuring out who actually owned the property to get the city to agree to let them do it.

Skinner felt it necessary to see this piece of history moved to a place of importance. A move that also honored those who built it and their family members who were there to see it.

It was all made possible through the city of Enterprise joining together. “Everybody feels great for everybody else,” said Skinner, “and pitches in and does what needs to be done and supports everybody so it just brings that hometown feeling even closer to home.”

While there’s no date set yet, a dedication ceremony will be held to honor the new location of the schoolhouse.

To learn more about the Pea River Historical Society click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.