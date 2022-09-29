Enterprise community expresses concern over donation bin removal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Update

Just hours ago, a donation bin sat in the same condition as it did Monday.

The delay in cleanup caused concern for people who live and show around that area.

Now, crime scene tape has been replaced with a memorial.

A prayer candle and roses sit where the bin used to be.

Community complaints have been answered.

Original Story

Bryan Pond was found inside of a donation bin on Monday, September 26. As of Wednesday September 28, the bin was still marked with crime scene tape and starting to draw in flies.

News4 went out to investigate after getting complaints from viewers.

One anonymous email said, “This is on a very public road right at a busy intersection, near 2 elementary schools and junior high school. Not only is this a disgrace to Enterprise as a community, to the work of the Enterprise Police Department, and the Make a Wish Foundation of Alabama, but also extremely disrespectful to the life of Mr. Pond.”

Captain Haglund with the Enterprise Police Department said that once a body is removed from a crime scene and is no longer part of an active investigation, their job is done. The responsibility of cleanup then falls on the property owner.

According to the signs posted on the donation box and EPD, that is America’s Thrift Stores. Haglund said he talked to someone with that organization to try and get the bin removed, but didn’t get many answers.

News4 got in touch with the same representative and called the corporate number 8 times to the same response.

Plans to get rid of the bin are at a stand still.

Additionally, autopsy results are awaited to confirm how and when Pond died, though police do not suspect foul play.

