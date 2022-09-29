Dry Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of dry weather continues for Friday and the weekend. We’ll see a few passing clouds through the end of the week, with plenty of sunshine to start the weekend. Temperatures will begin to rise, with highs returning to the middle 80s this weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds NE-N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear & cool. Low near 54°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 85° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 86° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

