Dothan Police need help to identify robbery suspects

By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery.

According to a press release by the department, officers responded on September 28 to reports of a strong-arm robbery at a restaurant in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. Four people reportedly became hostile with employees and started to destroy property inside of the restaurant.

During the incident, one of the suspects threatened to rob the store, while another suspect used a cell phone to record the incident. One of the suspects, while walking on the countertop, reached down and took money from the cash register, according to police.

Two of the suspects who were captured by store security cameras are who police are seeking public assistance in identifying.

If you have any information about the identity of these individuals, you are asked to call Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000. You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

