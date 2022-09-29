Another breezy day

SYNOPSIS – Another cool start this morning across the area with all of us in the 50s. Today will be another breezy one with wind gust at times as high as 30 mph. The weekend looks nice winds will calm down and temperatures will warm into the middle 80s for highs. No real chance of rain for the next week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 79°. Winds NE 15-25 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NE 10-20 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds N 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 83° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 86° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - *Tropical Storm Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 25-30 kts. Seas 6-8 ft

