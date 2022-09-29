After seeing an increase in kids getting Type II diabetes, experts share warning signs to look out for

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is seeing an increase in kids developing Type II diabetes and they’re seeing it mainly in young boys.

Experts said it started when kids exercised less during the pandemic and shared warnings signs to look out for.

Local researchers at UAB have been tracking the Type II diabetes numbers in kids, and before the pandemic, they saw about 11 new youth diabetes cases a month. Now, it’s up to 19 on a monthly average.

Assistant Professor in the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes at UAB and Children’s Dr. Jessica Schmidt said kids who are overweight, have family history, or minorities are the most at risk to develop Type II diabetes. Right now, they are seeing it mainly in kids ages 13 to 14, but she said there are cases in younger children too.

There are warning signs you can look out for, like the darkening of the skin on the back of their neck, or under their armpits. Dr. Schmidt said increased urination or increased thirst is also a sign.

Schmidt said kids can also get diagnosed with pre-diabetes and there are some things you can do to try and prevent it.

“Have at least an hour of vigorous activity everyday,” Schmidt said. “Consume zero sugar beverages. That last piece of advice is what I talk about the most in clinic. If families are only going to do one thing to decrease their risk of developing diabetes, I encourage everyone to just drink water or white milk.”

Schmidt said it is rare for kids to die from Type II diabetes, but if it’s ignored, they can become hospitalized. She said the longer it progresses, the more it becomes permanent for a child.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVY 4WARN Weather
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama
Southeast Health updates visitation policy
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Enterprise Police
Enterprise donation bin body identified

Latest News

Pharmacist/owner Michael Stringer consults a phone customer in this September 28, 2022 photo
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
Troy Utilities sent 10 people to assist with power restoration from Hurricane Ian
Utility crews from Troy, Andalusia sent to Florida to help with power outages
With evacuees on the road, and emergency crews ready to move in, ALEA is urging caution behind...
Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees
Ozark man indicted on porn charges
Ozark man indicted on porn charge
Protestors demand Alabama prison changes
Protestors demand Alabama Prison change