11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef

A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium,...
A young boy died on Thursday afternoon after falling off the balcony of a condominium, according to officials.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WJHG Newsroom and Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young boy was found dead after falling from the balcony of a Panama City Beach resort, according to Beach Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS.

Officers were told an 11-year-old was at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road when he fell from the 19th floor.

Responders say his family had recently evacuated from Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ian, and were staying at the condos.

Officials say no foul play is suspected, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Police have identified two individuals who were involved in a Wednesday robbery at a...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Terrence Green, 22 of Elba, was booked into the Coffee County Jail Thursday night on a murder...
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
Pharmacist/owner Michael Stringer consults with customer in this September 28, 2022 photo
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away
Reginald Blevins ... sentenced to life in prison.
Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk – his sixth felony – gets life in prison

Latest News

On Friday, September 30, Project Sweet Pea challenge people to celebrate and bring awareness of...
Project Sweet Pea recognizes NICU Awareness Day
According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after...
Pike County man arrested on sexual abuse of minors
Two lawmakers from Alabama question why about 15,000 smaller pharmacies have been nixed from...
Moore, Tuberville question military pharmacy cuts
According to a press release by the department, officers responded on September 28 to reports...
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Wanted Geneva man captured
Wanted Geneva man captured