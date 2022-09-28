Warhawks soar to 3 game win streak
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has won three straight games for the first time since 2019.
The Warhawks will go for four straight on Thursday against Ashford.
