Warhawks soar to 3 game win streak

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has won three straight games for the first time since 2019.

The Warhawks will go for four straight on Thursday against Ashford.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.