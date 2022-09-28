Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches

The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.
The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.(Gerry Dincher / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Waffle House, which is known for staying open in severe weather, has closed 21 of its locations in mandatory evacuation zones in Florida as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The closures bring into play the term “Waffle House Index,” which has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters. It means if a Waffle House shuts down or limits its menu, the community likely took a major hit.

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate said the term came about during Hurricane Charley in 2004.

Fugate was the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, and he and his coworkers discovered the last places that stayed open were Waffle Houses.

They eventually turned the pattern into a color-coded key:

  • Red means Waffle House is closed completely, and the area was probably the hardest hit.
  • Yellow means the chain is open with a limited menu – meaning the area has power outages or water isn’t safe to drink, but people can get around.
  • Green means Waffle House is running at peak condition, so basic services are intact.

FEMA doesn’t base any recommendations for post-storm recovery on the Waffle House Index, but Fugate said consulting with businesses is an important part of after-storm cleanup.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police
Enterprise donation bin body identified
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters have been arrested and face capital murder charges
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Dexter Marquis Curry, 31 of Ozark, was taken into custody after an investigation into reports...
Police: Ozark man solicited minor electronically
According to a recent release from Enterprise Police, on September 26, at 1:00 p.m., the...
Body found in Enterprise donation bin

Latest News

This image shows Freddie Lee Trone, identified by authorities as the suspect in the fatal...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of rapper PnB Rock
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 2 suspects in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
John Stanford, the deputy commissioner of Philadelphia Police Department, decries the loss of a...
Deputy commissioner talks about football player dying in shooting
Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on...
RAW: Downed power line catches fire in Naples, Fla.