Very breezy today

SYNOPSIS – Cooler this morning than yesterday with temperatures in the 50s for most of us. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Wednesday, dry conditions, low humidity, and high winds will make it easy for fires to get out of hand so use caution! We will stay cool the next few days with breezy winds from Hurricane Ian but no rain for us from that system here in the Wiregrass. Rain chances will be slim to none over the next 7 days.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds NE 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds NE 10-20 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds NE 15-25 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 86° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 85° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - *Tropical Storm Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 25-30 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

