Two organizations work together to support Dothan’s homeless population

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Southeast Alabama, we’re finally getting a taste of the fall weather, as our overnight temperatures are dipping into the 50′s.

While it may sound like great news to some, for others, it adds to the challenges they’re already facing.

The Harbor and Love in Action Ministries are working together to support those homeless in the Dothan area.

Serving around 30 people each week, both organizations have seen a decrease in numbers since they skyrocketed after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“The homeless population is bigger than 30 people, but it’s nowhere near what it was four years ago, so we’re able to help them with their hygiene, for example, with the showers, and provide them with hot meals, and we also take hot meals out,” explains Ken Tuck, President of Love in Action Ministries. “We also make sure we go and see some our homeless friends where they’re at.”

The lower numbers don’t mean community support through donations aren’t needed.

Kody Kirchoff, Executive Director of The Harbor says, “Coats and blankets, warm socks, jeans, different gear and clothing items that are just better suited for those cold months that are upcoming.”

Providing clothes to the homeless is only half the battle.

“Water is a big need, food, just non-perishable foods, tents, sleeping bags, those things are going to be needed more,” expresses Tuck.

The two say supplies are low this time of year.

Kirchoff finishes, “Just needing, proactively, for the community to step up and help us with those items.”

Love in Action and The Harbor are always accepting donations.

They ask that you call ahead of a drop-off to ensure someone is there to collect.

