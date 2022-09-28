Talking Dirty with the Queen of Clean- Natural Scrub Cleaner

Queen of Clean: Sink, Tub & Grout Cleaner
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People are always looking for better solutions when cleaning stubborn areas that are prone to buildups of soap scum and mildew. In most cases, they want to do so without using harsh chemicals.

The good news is the Queen of Clean has you covered.

Below is an easily made DIY natural scrub to use on sinks, tubs and grout. It uses the antiseptic properties of essential oils like lemon and clove.

What you need:

  • 2 cups of baking soda
  • 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil
  • 5-10 drops of clove essential oil
  • 1 squirt of Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soap
  • A few drops of water for consistency
  • Air tight storage container
  • A Nylon-bristle brush
  • A butter knife or similar

How to:

  1. In the container mix the baking soda with the essential oils using a butter knife. Mix well, cutting the oil into the baking soda with the butter knife
  2. Sprinkle over the sink surface
  3. Add in the castile soap
  4. Add a few drops of water
  5. Scrub with a nylon-bristle brush
  6. Rinse thoroughly

Why It Works:

Baking soda removes grime without scratching. Combined with the antiseptic essential oils and the soap, it forms a paste that easily and completely removes dirt.

For more information and extra cleaning tips visit QueenofClean.com

