Southeast Health updates visitation policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health has update their visitation policy. As we learn to live in a world where the transmission of COVID-19 may always be present, Southeast Health continues to strive for a safe, healthy environment for patients, visitors, and staff.

Beginning October 3, here’s what you can expect at Southeast Health facilities:

Visitation will be open in most areas without limitations on the number of patient visitors. The only exceptions will be in areas where patients may be immunocompromised or already at high risk, for example in the critical care setting or the Cancer Center.

Visitation hours will expand from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to open visitation, most patients may have a care partner present at all times.

The healthy visitor policy is still in place. If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, please don’t accompany or visit patients. If you have tested positive or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you need to wait at least 10 days before visiting a patient at Southeast Health facilities.

When you arrive, the screening process will look a little different. Signage will notify patients and visitors about current screening processes and provide direction based on COVID-19 transmission level.

Southeast Health is still asking you to practice social distancing in waiting rooms wherever possible.

They are following the latest CDC guidance regarding masking. When COVID-19 transmission rates are low, wearing a mask is optional for patients, visitors, and staff. During high transmission times, everyone who is able, must wear a mask while in our patient care facilities.

If you’re visiting someone with COVID-19, you must wear not only a mask, but also eye protection, a gown and gloves.

Aside from the visitation changes, a few other things will look a bit different. There will no longer be a required pre-procedural COVID testing if you don’t have symptoms. If you do have symptoms, you will be tested on the day of your procedure.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.