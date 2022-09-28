Providence Christian’s Elle Salter balances sports, school and community involvement

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Running several miles five to six days a week, doesn’t stop Elle Salter from maintaining a 4.58 GPA and actively volunteering at her church.

“I love volunteering with VBS during the summer, that’s really fun for me,” expresses Salter. “I help with the flower decorating sometimes in the sanctuary, I also am involved with the Special Connections ministry at our church which is helping the special needs kids there.”

Giving back to her community has never been a question.

Salter continues, “I think that the Lord has really given me a heart for serving, and also just seeing how others have poured into me and served me in ways that makes me want to give back.”

Elle’s passion for cross county began in the 7th grade.

The bonds she’s made along the way make the sore muscles worth it.

“I think that’s a big part of it for me, I mean if I had to run by myself every day, I would not enjoy it, so really it just brings you together as a team and the relationships you form are really incredible,” says Salter.

The third fastest senior in Providence Christian School history says the key to balancing everything is consistency.

Salter explains, “Making sure your focused on what’s at hand, like if I’m at practice I’m focusing on cross country, and then when I’m at school I’m focusing on doing my homework diligently and paying attention in class.”

Many inspire Elle to be her best self in whatever she takes on.

“Older girls or older women who really live a Christ-like life, that’s really what I look up to and what I strive to be,” finishes Salter.

Elle is considering Auburn University as an architect major after graduating in May.

