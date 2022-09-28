Prison work stoppages affecting food services, ADOC says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has provided an update on how the ongoing inmate worker strike is affecting operations.

ADOC says most major male facilities are still experiencing work stoppages, and these stoppages are impacting each facility differently,

The prison system confirms all facilities still remain operational, but the work stoppages have affected food services since inmates, who are now protesting, make up a large part of its food service workforce. Inmate also work in various other departments like laundry.

According to ADOC, facilities have been on a holiday meal schedule since the strike began Monday. This schedule allows for two meals per day instead of three. “This is not a retaliatory measure but logistically necessary to ensure that other critical services are being provided,” ADOC said in a statement, saying normal meal schedules will resume after the stoppages end.

The prison system also mentioned that some programming, like the Ingram State Technical College classes, have been limited but remain mostly unaffected because most of these programs have their own staff.

ADOC says security measures and controlled movement have been deployed during the strike to maintain prison security, although they cannot comment on specific security procedures due to the safety concerns.

The inmate work strike, joined by continuing protests outside, is part of a demand for multiple changes to state prisoner laws and procedures, including sentencing and parole conditions. Gov. Kay Ivey has called their demands “unreasonable” and said most are not even possible without state legislative action.

