Plan underway for Ashford library branch to call a new building home

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A plan is officially underway for the Ashford library branch to call a new building home!

Since 1968 the smaller building has stood a few blocks from downtown.

Now, the library will be moved to the old IT Midsouth Bank building, which is almost twice its size and centrally located.

The Midsouth building will be completely renovated inside and out.

A $5,000 donation from the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation on Wednesday kicked off the 1-million-dollar campaign.

Ashford’s Downtown Redevelopment Authority and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered with the library system to make the project possible.

Officials believe the move will be a win-win for the community.

“It’s as permanent as anything can possibly be, so that will provide some stability for the downtown community, but then it will also be a stimulus in the sense that it will draw people to downtown,” explains Chris Warren, Director of the Dothan-Houston County Library System. “So, the same people that come to the library for story time or to use the computers or check out books, might go downtown to get lunch, or grab a cup of coffee. It will also support literacy and learning, and there’s no public resource out there that really does that better than public libraries.”

Not all of the funding for this project is taken care of at this time, so support from individual donors is needed.

CLICK HERE to donate.

The completion of the move is an estimated two to three years.

