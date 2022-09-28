Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk – his sixth felony – gets life in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Reginald Thadeous Blevins walked into court in handcuffs and stood passively as a judge pronounced the only sentence he could for a 2020 robbery and shooting of a convenience store clerk – life in prison.

That life sentence – without possibility of parole – was automatic because the defendant’s five prior felony convictions tagged him as a “habitual offender.” That includes murder in the 2013 shooting death of Joey O’Brien.

“Mr. Blevins, the only sentenced I can impose, by law, is life without parole,” Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter told the defendant.

Blevins, 36, already is serving a 17-year sentence on the 2013 murder. He was on probation for that when he shot a clerk at the CEFCO station on Spring Hill Avenue on Jan. 17, 2020. A judge revoked it after his arrest on the new charge.

Blevins pleaded guilty in 2017 to the murder of Joey O’Brien. The victim’s sister. Kelly Poole, said her brother was in the wrong place at the wrong time, riding his bicycle on Spring Hill Avenue. She said she takes some comfort knowing her brother’s killer is finally going away for life.

“I would say some relief that he is gonna be accountable for his actions and relief that he is not on the street to hurt other people,” she said.

In addition to that that murder, defendant’s rap sheet include four other convictions – guilty pleas in 2015 to second-degree assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and third-degree robbery; and a 2014 guilty plea to possession of drugs.

Surveillance video from the CEFCO holdup shows a robber walking inside trying to steal 12-packs of Bud Light. The clerk tries to block him from leaving, and he shoots her before running away from the store.

At a trial last month, a Mobile County Circuit Court jury decided the robber from the surveillance video was Blevins. Prosecutors presented evidence that Blevins previously tried to steal beer from the same gas station and that he carried out beer without paying at a store in Daphne just days before the shooting.

“Today’s sentence by Judge Youngpeter ensures that Reginald Blevins will no longer torment the citizens of Mobile County,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Reginald Blevins said in a statement. “While this sentence will never fully relieve the victims of Blevins’ numerous crimes over the years, I hope today’s sentence provides at least some closure, not only for the victims, but for the citizens of Mobile County.”

Defense attorney James Byrd objected to his client’s prior convictions being entered into the record since prosecutors had not presented certified copies. The judge overruled him, noting that the defendant, himself, acknowledged the convictions during his testimony at trial.

Byrd told FOX10 News that he objected to preserve it as an appeal issue.

“Sometimes, there’s errors in the record,” he said. “There wasn’t an attorney present; they didn’t properly advise him of his rights – some issue that in the paperwork or in the records could exist. But they didn’t have any of the paperwork or the records here. They just relied upon the case numbers and said they were valid.”

Blevins’ parents were present for Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

“They’ve suffered many years with Reginald,” Byrd said. “And they love him tremendously, but they can’t seem to change him.”

