Ian Stays Away; We Remain Breezy & Cooler

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – As Ian moves across the Florida Peninsula heading into Thursday, we’ll see breezy and cooler conditions on the back side of the circulation. Lows will dip into the middle 50s with highs in the upper 70s Thursday with a few passing clouds. Temperatures begin to warm this weekend as the dry pattern shows no signs of breaking.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 55°. Winds N-NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds NE at 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NNE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Tropical Storm Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

