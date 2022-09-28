Ian Stays Away; We Remain Breezy & Cooler

SYNOPSIS – As Ian moves across the Florida Peninsula heading into Thursday, we’ll see breezy and cooler conditions on the back side of the circulation. Lows will dip into the middle 50s with highs in the upper 70s Thursday with a few passing clouds. Temperatures begin to warm this weekend as the dry pattern shows no signs of breaking.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 55°. Winds N-NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds NE at 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NNE at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Tropical Storm Warning* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.