Boll Weevil Soap Company awarded state-wide recognition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A business in the “City of Progress” received statewide recognition on Wednesday, September 28.

The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. The Alabama Retailer’s Association named the company a Gold Retailer of the year.

The company has been in Enterprise for 25 years. Owners Chad and Kendra Wester purchased it in 2017, and they’ve been able to triple sales.

Throughout the pandemic, they shifted their goal to prevent the spread of the virus through their sanitizing product. The Wester’s say the award wouldn’t be possible without their customers.

Wester said, “You know it was very humbling today, the retail association said it was the largest crowd they’ve ever seen at one of these awards, and that’s really humbling for us because it’s just another episode of our local community showing us how much they support us.”

Boll Weevil Soap Company shared their award with only 11 other businesses across the state.

