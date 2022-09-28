4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police
Enterprise donation bin body identified
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters have been arrested and face capital murder charges
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
According to a recent release from Enterprise Police, on September 26, at 1:00 p.m., the...
Body found in Enterprise donation bin
Dexter Marquis Curry, 31 of Ozark, was taken into custody after an investigation into reports...
Police: Ozark man solicited minor electronically

Latest News

Shuttle service will run continuously from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. from Dothan Prep and the...
Free shuttle service to Dothan vs Central game
The Better Business Bureau recently conducted a study regarding this, and found more people are...
BBB warns people of payday loan scammers
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
National Women’s Health & Fitness day focuses on the importance of getting active and taking a...
National Women’s Health & Fitness Day makes women’s well-being top priority