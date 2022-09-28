4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass.
