Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for potential Ian evacuees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The path of Hurricane Ian straying away from the Dothan area means several Floridians may be evacuating to southeast Alabama.

Non-profits like Wiregrass 2-1-1 are busy working to ensure evacuees know what resources are available.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 has created a website link solely dedicated to available Hurricane Ian resources in the Dothan area.

It’s constantly being updated to show the latest information.

They’re working with Visit Dothan to save people from having to call several hotels to find an available room.

There’s a link that shows how many vacancies are at the different hotels, and also which RV parks have available spaces.

Places you can take livestock and prescription assistance are on the site as well.

Resources for meals will be added once available.

“Any type of information that we’re getting in that would be extremely helpful for evacuees that are coming into the area, to be able to help them, is what we’re trying to focus on, so it won’t be so complicated,” explains David Duke, Executive Director of 2-1-1. “Show them a little of our Wiregrass hospitality that we always do to be able to take care of them.”

The Red Cross plans to open local shelters if the need arises.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 will immediately update the site if those shelters open.

If you’re traveling and have questions, you can ensure you’re reaching Dothan’s local 2-1-1, by dialing 888-421-1266.

CLICK HERE to access the website of resources.

