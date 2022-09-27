Swamp Gravy celebrates 30 years of theatre

Live at Lunch Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Swamp Gravy, Georgia’s Official Folk-Life Play is making its way back to the stage this October with Swamp Gravy: Nuthin’ But A Will starting this weekend.

Artistic Director Will Murdock tells News 4 this year is extra special for the cast members of Swamp Gravy. This year is Swamp Gravy’s 30th anniversary.

“It was started in 1992 by a group of really incredible women who wanted to create something to do in their small town,” Murdock explains about the history of Swamp Gravy. “Little did they know that the one-weekend event they were working on would still be telling stories 30 years later.”

This year’s Swamp Gravy: “Nuthin’ But A Will” tells the true stories of Colquitt’s local volunteer fire department.

The show runs each Friday and Saturday from September 30 through October 22.

Performances are Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 1.229.758.5450. And as always, the best way to keep up with Swamp Gravy and all things Cotton Hall is to follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

