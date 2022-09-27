Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail.

24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail.

Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor Day weekend, but that it was Telfair who fired the deadly shot.

However, Alabama law allows the capital charge that McWaters faces as an accomplice.

But attorneys claim no evidence exists that would convince a judge to sentence him to death or life without parole.

So, they are asking Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis to set a $50,000 bond, claiming that McWaters’ family has the resources to arrange his bond.

A hearing on that request will likely take place on October 7.

Police have not released a suspected motive for the shooting.

