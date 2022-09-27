Some Wiregrass high school football games moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather this week, some area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday.
List of games moved:
Central Phenix City vs Dothan
Rehobeth vs Charles Henderson
Carroll vs Eufaula
Ashford vs Daleville
Straughn vs Houston Academy
Pike County vs New Brockton
Northside Methodist vs Providence Christian
GW Long vs Zion Chapel
Red Level vs Elba
Florala vs Houston County
Seminole County vs Baconton Charter - Wednesday
