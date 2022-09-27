Some Wiregrass high school football games moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather this week, some area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday.

List of games moved:

Central Phenix City vs Dothan

Rehobeth vs Charles Henderson

Carroll vs Eufaula

Ashford vs Daleville

Straughn vs Houston Academy

Pike County vs New Brockton

Northside Methodist vs Providence Christian

GW Long vs Zion Chapel

Red Level vs Elba

Florala vs Houston County

Seminole County vs Baconton Charter - Wednesday

