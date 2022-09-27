Red Cross prepares to respond if needed for Hurricane Ian

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross in Montgomery is watching Hurricane Ian and preparing to deploy volunteers if needed to help in the aftermath. Right now, they are preparing people and supplies to go to the hardest hit areas.

Hurricane Ian is intensifying as it inches closer to the U.S. It’s predicted to be a major hurricane. As residents along the coast prepare, so does the Red Cross.

“So right now we are setting up, waiting to see what’s going to happen. We’re getting people on the ground,” said Kelly Hodges, executive director of Red Cross’ Central East Alabama chapter.

Hodges says the organization has already deployed one emergency response unit vehicle from Birmingham to Florida. They are also ready to house evacuees.

“We’re getting ready on standby for evacuation shelters in Florida and in Alabama and Mississippi if they’re needed,” said Hodges.

If this storm does cause significant damage many of you will feel called to help. Hodges says the best way to do that is to support organizations like the Red Cross that can send trained volunteers into the areas of need.

LifeSouth is also bracing for the storm. They are urging all eligible donors to give blood so they are able to ensure an adequate blood supply to all affected areas.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.