Police: Ozark man solicited minor electronically

Dexter Marquis Curry, 31 of Ozark, was taken into custody after an investigation into reports of an adult man soliciting a juvenile via an electronic device.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man was taken into custody on child solicitation charges after a Dothan Police investigation.

According to information released by Dothan PD on Tuesday, the department received a report of an adult man soliciting a juvenile via an electronic device. The man allegedly attempted to get the child to engage in sexual activities electronically.

After an investigation, sufficient evidence was obtained to substantiate the allegations brought forth to authorities.

Dexter Marquis Curry, 31 of Ozark, was arrested on Monday as a result of the investigation and evidence found. He has been charged with one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child, with bond set at $30,000.

