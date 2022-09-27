Pet of the Week: Heart eyes for Hagrid

Hagrid is a chill and loveable 3-month-old orange and white tabby kitten.
Melissa Gideon with Dothan Animal Shelter joined News 4 Live at Lunch against this week, bringing with her 3-month-old Hagrid, an orange and white tabby kitten.
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The cats are back in the studio, as we bring you another addition of WTVY’s Pet of the Week.

Hagrid, while not a half-human/half-giant like his Harry Potter counterpart, is a very chill and loveable cat who loves getting plenty of scratches. His top scratch spots are his head, around his ears, and at the base of his tale.

He has 2 siblings who he is incredibly attached to, so be prepared to maybe end up with a feline trio that wants to come home with you if you are wanting to adopt.

Hagrid also loves to climb and explore, so much so he basically turned our own Carmen Fuentes into a cat tree during today’s segment.

If you are interested in finding out more about Hagrid or are interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

