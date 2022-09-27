NWS issues “Red Flag Warning” for most of the state

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service of Tallahassee has issued a “Red Flag Warning” which went into effect around 3pm Monday afternoon lasting until 7pm Monday. The Red Flag Warning will continue into Wednesday starting at noon and lasting until 8pm.

What is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning is issued when there are conditions favorable for rapid fire growth if one was started. Low dew points (moisture in the air) along with strong wind gusts.

What you need to know:

Outdoor burning is not recommended and may be hard to tame if started

Drier air and gusty winds can be expected

To find out more visit:

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.